NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heavy rain on Labor Day caused flooding across the New Orleans metro area.

The heavy rain created high water in several areas, including near the Fairgrounds where a car almost completely disappeared under the water.

In the Tremé area, standing water was accompanied by the weighing down of a tree.

The city announced that neutral ground parking will be allowed until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

