Watch for scattered storms later today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have the chance for some scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon. The best chance will be south of I-12. Please be alert for locally heavy downpours and lightning, and go inside a safe place when you hear thunder. Isolated street flooding will be possible, especially with the already saturated ground.

Temperatures will stay on the hot side over the next few days with highs topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values will be around 100-105. Please be careful and use caution when you are outside cleaning up debris or returning home. With so many areas without power it will be difficult to cool yourself.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the rest of the week

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 77°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News