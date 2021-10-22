Watch for fog again this morning

Patchy fog is developing again Friday morning and could lead to some travel issues. We won’t see dense fog everywhere but there are spots reporting visibilities under a mile. This fog could increase around sunrise through 8 AM.

Otherwise the main story will be warm temperatures over the next few days. Look for mid to upper 80s for your Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay that way through the weekend. Expect mid 80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows.

Overall the first part of next week looks warm and muggy. Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens. It could bring more fall weather though by the end of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 86° 71°

Saturday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 73°

Sunday

86° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 74°

Monday

86° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 86° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 84° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 64°

Thursday

79° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
82°

79°

7 PM
Clear
6%
79°

78°

8 PM
Clear
6%
78°

77°

9 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

