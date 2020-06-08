Watch: Cristobal 4 AM update, now a tropical depression

Cristobal has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves further inland Monday morning

Strong southerly flow continues on the east side of the storm. Winds are still gusting into the mid to upper 30s across the Mississippi coast and parts of southeast Louisiana. While not adding additional storm surge these winds will slow the withdrawal of water along the coastal areas.

Look for tropical showers to continue to be scattered around the area through the day with a persistent band extending from the MS coast back to Plaquemines parish.

There is still a threat of locally heavy downpours through the day as well as some gusty winds with stronger showers.