Watch: Cristobal 4 AM update, now a tropical depression

Cristobal has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves further inland Monday morning

Cristobal has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves further inland Monday morning.

Strong southerly flow continues on the east side of the storm. Winds are still gusting into the mid to upper 30s across the Mississippi coast and parts of southeast Louisiana. While not adding additional storm surge these winds will slow the withdrawal of water along the coastal areas.

Look for tropical showers to continue to be scattered around the area through the day with a persistent band extending from the MS coast back to Plaquemines parish.

There is still a threat of locally heavy downpours through the day as well as some gusty winds with stronger showers.

Cristobal 4 AM Update

Video: Cristobal 3 AM update

CRISTOBAL

CRISTOBAL

CRISTOBAL

Watch Live: Midnight Tropical Storm Cristobal update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 90° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 74°

Thursday

88° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 88° 73°

Friday

91° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 75°

Sunday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
83°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

