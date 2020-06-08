Watch: Cristobal 12:30 PM update, locally heavy rain threat continues

Weather

Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving quickly north into southern Arkansas on Monday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving quickly north into southern Arkansas on Monday afternoon. We will continue to see rain bands wrapping around the flow into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through the afternoon hours.

These rain bands are producing locally heavy rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Any areas that are under these bands could see localized street flooding.

Most of the area will not deal with flooding. However it is something to watch for through the day.

Otherwise southerly flow will continue keeping high water levels in place along the north shore and over along the Mississippi coast.

Most of the impacts of Cristobal will move out by Monday evening.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 84° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 60% 89° 75°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 88° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 91° 76°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 90° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
81°

82°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
82°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

