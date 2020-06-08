Watch: Cristobal 12:30 PM update, locally heavy rain threat continues

Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving quickly north into southern Arkansas on Monday afternoon. We will continue to see rain bands wrapping around the flow into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through the afternoon hours.

These rain bands are producing locally heavy rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Any areas that are under these bands could see localized street flooding.

Most of the area will not deal with flooding. However it is something to watch for through the day.

Otherwise southerly flow will continue keeping high water levels in place along the north shore and over along the Mississippi coast.

Most of the impacts of Cristobal will move out by Monday evening.