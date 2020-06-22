Watch: 9 AM Monday weather update

Rain continues around the area Monday morning with the heaviest activity near the coastal areas of Jefferson parish

Rain continues around the area Monday morning with the heaviest activity near the coastal areas of Jefferson parish. Moderate rain is ongoing around the rest of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Expect rain to continue through the afternoon before tapering off into the evening.

The main threats with the activity today will be locally heavy downpours and potential for street flooding. However stronger storms may also produce strong to severe wind gusts.

Rain chances will remain high through Thursday.