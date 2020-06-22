Watch: 9 AM Monday weather update

Rain continues around the area Monday morning with the heaviest activity near the coastal areas of Jefferson parish. Moderate rain is ongoing around the rest of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Expect rain to continue through the afternoon before tapering off into the evening.

The main threats with the activity today will be locally heavy downpours and potential for street flooding. However stronger storms may also produce strong to severe wind gusts.

Rain chances will remain high through Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 100% 85° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 85° 78°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Friday

91° / 79°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 80°

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
75°

77°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
77°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

81°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

