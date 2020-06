Rain will be tapering off over the next few hours

Rain will be tapering off over the next few hours. Heavy rain along the coast will continue to dissipate while rain inland also fades.

Locally heavy rainfall amounts of 3 to 4.5 inches have been reported through the morning in the southern parts of the area south of Highway 90. This is an example of the potential with heavier storms over the next few days and how street flooding will be possible.

Look for rain to develop each day of the week through Thursday with less coverage over the weekend.