Warmth on its way back shortly!

Happy Monday after a gorgeous weekend! Since Friday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Saturday and yesterday!

Highs today will reached 70s again! Sunny and 72! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Tuesday morning porch coffee. As long as you grab your jacket! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.