Warmth on its way back shortly!

Weather

Happy Monday after a gorgeous weekend! Since Friday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Saturday and yesterday!

Highs today will reached 70s again! Sunny and 72! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Tuesday morning porch coffee. As long as you grab your jacket! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 65°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 75°

Wednesday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 81° 74°

Thursday

81° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 81° 72°

Friday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 82° 69°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 70°

Sunday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 81° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

68°

10 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

67°

12 AM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
2%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
4%
66°

67°

5 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
71°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

