Good Morning, New Oreleans! The final week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out near the freezing mark across a few spots yet again! This is the last morning for those!

Winds will be transitioning out of the north as a warming trend begins.

Expect 50s for highs through Tuesday with a couple spots making it to 60 before 70s return by late week. No need to protect the 3 Ps, pets, people, and plants as we approach Wednesday morning.

Gradual warming continues after through New Years Eve and New Years Day.