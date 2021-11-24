Warming up today

Temperatures will warm up more Wednesday afternoon after a chilly morning. Southeasterly flow will increase and that will boost temperatures into the low 70s. Expect clouds to increase as well. Winds will be around 10 through the day so that will make it feel a little cooler.

Thanksgiving looks mild with the mid 70s. The cold front looks to move through a little sooner now so expect a few showers later in the day Thursday. Overall we are going to see light rainfall totals but after sunset expect rain chances to be higher.

Much cooler weather moves in behind the front heading into the weekend. We will see highs only in the low 60s Friday afternoon with mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.