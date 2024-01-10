NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a cold and windy few days along the Gulf Coast, warmer temperatures and calmer conditions are set to return… for just one day.

High temperatures Thursday will top out in the low 70s with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s by Friday morning.

Another cold front is forecast to move across the area Friday, with some wet weather ahead of the frontal boundary. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be on the strong side, are expected early Friday morning through the early afternoon.

There is a Level 1 threat for severe weather for the New Orleans metro and a Level 2 threat for the Northshore late Thursday night through Friday morning. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but some storms may produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Once the storms move east of the area by around lunchtime Friday, cooler and drier air will settle in for about 36 hours. Low temperatures will drop into the low 30s north and mid to upper 30s south by sunrise Saturday.

We’ll see a slight warm-up on Sunday before a more powerful cold front moves in. This front will have arctic air pushing in behind it, and several locations will see a hard freeze for the first time this season.

High temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 40s Monday afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s by Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder, with most seeing wind chill values in the teens.

Winds will calm some on Tuesday, but temperatures will stay very cold with highs struggling to get out of the 30s in the afternoon. Overnight, lows will likely drop into the low 20s north and mid to upper 20s south.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts