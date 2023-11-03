NEW OLREANS (WGNO) — Good Morning New Orleans! After a strong cold front moved through earlier this week, temperatures are starting to rebound.

Morning lows across the Northshore are in the low 40s or upper 30s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain have stayed a little warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures warm into the 70s on Friday and low 80s are set to return by early next week.

High pressure will provide calm conditions over the next few days with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for at least the next week.

