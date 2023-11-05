NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warm weather with low humidity will be the theme with the forecast for the next few days.

This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

Morning lows on across the Northshore are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will likely remain a little warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s Monday through Thursday.

High pressure will provide calm conditions for the first half of the week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for the next few days, but some isolated activity is possible Thursday into Friday as our next front moves through.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts