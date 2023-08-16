Dewpoints have dropped into the 60s and low 70s across the area and will stay there through the day and most of Thursday. That’s going to be for more pleasant conditions especially during the early part of the day.

The big difference will be tonight as morning lows Thursday drop into the 60s in the northern half of the area and low to mid 70s south.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again by the end of the week with highs once again approaching 100 on Friday. Rain chances will remain low through the weekend with the best chances being along the coast and offshore.

In the tropics we will continue to watch a potential area of low pressure early next week moving east to west in the Gulf. Right now this does not look like a threat to our area.

