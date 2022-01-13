Warming up nicely this afternoon



It is cold out there Thursday morning with most of the area seeing mid to upper 30s. The cool air has really settled in thanks to the clear skies overnight and also the lack of wind. Some spots will be in for a 30 degree warm up today.

Look for a beautiful afternoon. We will see plenty of sun with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. It should be really nice.

Expect more nice weather Friday with plenty of sun followed by some clouds moving in late in the day. Temperatures will again be in the mid to upper 60s.

The forecast for the weekend is still unchanged. Look for a cold front Saturday that brings rain and some storms. We will warm into the upper 60s ahead of the front and then much colder weather moves in behind it. Sunday we will struggle to get back to 50 with windy conditions as well.