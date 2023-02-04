Chilly conditions stick around for one more night as temperatures fall into the low 50s south and low 40s north.

Warmer weather is on the way beginning Sunday as high temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected Monday.

Skies become partly cloudy by Tuesday and wet weather returns Wednesday. Rain chances are up to 60 to 70 percent Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of our next cold front.

The wet weather is expected to clear by early Thursday with cooler temperatures moving in for next weekend.