Good Morning, New Orleans! Sunday night into Monday morning’s cool front impact is still here today to bring relief from humidity with temperatues reaching upper 60s instead of 80s!

Cloud cover is expected to stick come in and out, much like yesterday!

A cooler and drier air mass is set to stick around for the next few days. High temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday are expected to only reach the mid 60s.

Warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70s, but another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.