Good Morning, New Orleans! We were waking up today to even colder air outside than yesterday! We are starting out chilly as temperatures remain in the 30s or 40s just above freezing north of Lake Pontchartrain! A Freeze Warning was issued until 9AM this morning, but we won’t be dealing with this Friday.

Daytime highs will still remain in the 60s to 70, itself, but overnight lows will start warming up across the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast by tomorrow morning!

We’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions! A warming trend will begin this afternoon after lunch and continue into the weekend.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great week!