Good Morning, New Oreleans! The final week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out near the freezing mark across most spots yet again!

A Hard Freeze Warning is issued until 9AM for just parts of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. Winds will be transitioning out of the north as a warming trend begins.

Expect 50s for highs through Monday before 70s return by late week. Protect the 3 Ps, pets, people, and plants as we approach Tuesday morning.

Gradual warming continues after Christmas Day through New Years Eve and New Years Day.