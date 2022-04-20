Temperatures will be much warmer over the next few days through the weekend.



Look for mid 80s to return Thursday into our upcoming weekend Warmer air and moisture flow back into the area with the help of a strong southeasterly breeze. Expect winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour Thursday afternoon, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Friday will be another day in the low to mid 80s with mid 80s again for the weekend. Humidity will also increase by Saturday and Sunday and a brief shower will be possible each afternoon. However rain chances will stay very low through the weekend.