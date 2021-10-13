Warming up again today

It is pleasant outside Wednesday morning as humidity has dropped since yesterday. Dewpoints are in the low to mid 60s north allowing temperatures to drop into the mid 60s.

It will warm up again this afternoon for another above average day. Normal afternoon highs are around 82. Expect temperatures today back in the 85-87 range.

Like the past couple of days look for early to mid afternoon cloud cover to develop with the daytime heating. It’s possible we see an isolated shower develop but overall no good rain chance. Clouds will dissipate this evening. We have a slightly better chance of a shower on Thursday.

The big story is that we will see a cold front and a return to fall for the weekend. Expect these summer conditions through Friday and then the front will move through early Saturday. This will mean cooler and drier air filtering in through the day Saturday and for several days after.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 87° 74°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 72°

Friday

89° / 68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 89° 68°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 75° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 61°

Monday

75° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 75° 64°

Tuesday

78° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 78° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

Interactive Radar

