Good Morning, New Orleans! Today is the first day of spring, but it certainly feels more like winter.

We are waking up in the mid to upper 20s north of Lake Pontchartrain while southshore locations are in the low to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the WGNO viewing area until 10 a.m. Monday. Please bring your pets back inside quickly after letting them out and keep plants covered.

Highs today will be on the cool side in the mid 50s, about 20 degrees below average for the middle of March. Warmer weather returns Tuesday as high temperatures rebound into the low 70s. Upper 70s are expected by Wednesday with low 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain low for the next few days.