Temperatures will continue to warm up closer to what we normally see this time of year heading into the weekend. Look for another cool night with mid 40s north and upper 40s to low 50s south by Friday morning.

After that expect plenty of sun with upper 70s by Friday afternoon. It will be a beautiful day. We continue to warm into the low 80s through the weekend with plenty of sun and just slightly more humidity.

Right now it looks like another cold front early next week could bring some rain on Tuesday or Wednesday but there are still some questions on the timing and strength of that system. Either way another dry and mild weekend is on the way.