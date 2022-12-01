Our shot of early winter will not last long as we warm up quite a bit over the next few days. Look for upper 30s to low 40s north tonight with mid to upper 40s and low 50s south.

Friday will be nice as we warm into the low 70s during the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move into the area on Saturday. This means we will have the chance for a few showers but at this point nothing like the past couple weekends with stronger fronts. Look for that rain chance in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s then low to mid 70s on Sunday.

The front hangs around enough to where a spotty shower on Sunday and Monday can’t be ruled out, but don’t expect much. Otherwise temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s through much of next week.