Warming trend begins again tomorrow

It’s a soupy Tuesday with the frontal boundary lingering near the coast and low clouds and mist hanging over the area. Expect widespread clouds through the afternoon with a few passing sprinkles or a brief shower.

Temperatures are not going to move much over the next 24 hours with the front along the coast. We will stay in the 60s on the south shore with mid 60s this afternoon and low 60s tonight. Northern areas will stay in the 50s today and then in the low to mid 50s tonight.

Look for just spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday but no real well-defined rain chance. We do start to warm up over the next few days with temps near 80 Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday.

A strong front will push through on Saturday with scattered storms and much cooler weather by the end of the weekend.