Warming trend before another front arrives!

Happy Monday after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday’s reinforced cold front, we have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on gameday! Today, we are a bit warmer! Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Tuesday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November! Late week, another front brings rain chances for half the area before sunshine and highs in the 60s are back this weekend! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!