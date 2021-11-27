Warming trend and rain chances on the way!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect overnight. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots!

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants! Temperatures will hover just above freezing across a few spots before warming again in these next few days.

Saturday

63° / 52°
Rain
Rain 60% 63° 52°

Sunday

59° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 59% 59° 49°

Monday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 64° 48°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 54°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 73° 58°

Thursday

74° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 74° 59°

Friday

75° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 75° 61°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

4 PM
Showers
44%
60°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
59°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
58°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
58°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
58°

57°

1 AM
Showers
40%
57°

57°

2 AM
Showers
47%
57°

57°

3 AM
Showers
54%
57°

56°

4 AM
Light Rain
63%
56°

56°

5 AM
Light Rain
67%
56°

55°

6 AM
Light Rain
64%
55°

54°

7 AM
Showers
59%
54°

53°

8 AM
Showers
42%
53°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
54°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
59°

