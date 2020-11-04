Warming through the week, watching Eta

Another cool night is on the way followed by warmer conditions through the weekend.

We are looking at lows dropping into the low 40s north of the lakes with upper 40s to mid 50s south. The metro New Orleans area will be warmer along I-10 but it will be cool in the morning outside that corridor.

Temperatures will be warming some with low to mid 70s tomorrow into Thursday and then some upper 70s by Friday.

Look for humidity to come back a bit as well through the week which will keep overnight lows much warmer. Rain chances come in for Saturday but overall looks spotty. Best chance will be south of I-10.

We will continue to watch Eta over the next few days. Models are in good agreement of a turn to the northeast back over the Caribbean, and then potentially north to either Florida or the eastern Gulf.

This is still over a week out but something to watch the next few days and see how the trends go.