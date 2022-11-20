High temperatures on Monday will be warmer, but they will still be about 10 degrees below average, only topping out in the low 60s. Usually we would see a high near 70 degrees for mid-November.

A gradual warming trend will take hold through Thanksgiving Day when highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The warmer weather comes with a higher rain chance however, with about a 60 to 70 percent chance for showers.

Rain may linger into early Black Friday before a cold front pushes the moisture out of the area.