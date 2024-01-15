NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warming centers across Southeast Louisiana are opening ahead of the winter weather that will impact the area on Monday, Jan. 15.

Orleans Parish

City officials said an “overnight warming center” equipped with an emergency generator will be open from Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. for unhoused individuals at the Rosenwald Recreation Center Annex Building.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish will open two warming centers for residents on Monday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. at Terrytown Playground at 641 Heritage Ave. in Terrytown and Johnny Bright Playground at 3401 Cleary Ave. in Metairie. Both centers will remain open through the weather event for people and pets in need.

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish officials announced that a warming shelter will open at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Edward Dufresne Parkway at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Cots will be available, and the Red Cross is providing limited pillows and blankets. Residents should bring additional blankets, snacks and water. The shelter will close once temperatures rise above freezing.

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John Parish will open its warming shelter on Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at West Bank Public Safety Complex at 5739 Highway 18 and Garyville Fire Station #71 at 418 Historic West St. The shelters are open for St. John residents.

