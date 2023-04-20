Good Morning, New Orleans! We’ll see another gorgeous afternoon on Thursday as clouds return!

Today will be beautiful but warm with mostly sunny conditions around the area once again in Avondale, Louisiana and beyond!

Expect temperatures rising out of the 60s into the upper 70s then 80s Tuesday afternoon on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

You’re waking up tomorrow to similar weather as 60s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Just a perfect outlook for the Zurich Classic’s start!

Humidity is forecast to rise gradually over the next 24 hours as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Humidity will be high today into Friday as our next cold front approaches from the west.

This front will increase rain chances Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Once the front moves through Saturday, temperatures and humidity will drop once again.