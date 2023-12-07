NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temps will not be near as cold tonight and we will continue to see those temps rebound Friday afternoon. Expect mid 40s to the north with low 50s to the south Friday morning. Low to mid 70s are in the forecast for Friday as clouds and humid air begin to filter into the region.

Saturday looks to be warm with highs in the upper 70s and there is a high rain chance, but mainly for the overnight timeframe. A couple of spotty showers are possible during the day Saturday but the bulk of the rain and storms are forecast to move through between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

There is a low end chance of a strong to severe storm as this system moves through.

Once the wet weather clears and the cold front passes through, cooler and drier conditions are expected once again. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s by Monday morning.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts