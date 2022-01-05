Warmer Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we have been waking up in the 30s! Hard freeze warnings and freeze warnings remained in effect until 10AM yesterday, but now we are waking up 20 degrees warmer. Pets and plants won’t need to be inside again tonight.

Anticipate 50s or 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants until Friday.


Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 67° 60°

Thursday

73° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 73° 40°

Friday

56° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 50°

Saturday

72° / 69°
Rain
Rain 73% 72° 69°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 77° 51°

Monday

57° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 57° 42°

Tuesday

55° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 55° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
67°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
66°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

63°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
63°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
63°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
62°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
62°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
62°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
62°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
62°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
61°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
62°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
62°

