Patchy fog could be an issue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as moisture moves in. Look for very mild conditions Wednesday as we warm into the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

That front will bring a round of rain and storms as it moves through the area. Right now it does not look like a great chance of severe weather with this system but it is worth watching.

Expect temperatures in the low 70s ahead of the front Thursday but only in the mid 50s by Friday afternoon behind it.