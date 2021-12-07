Warmer Wednesday on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. One tornado has been confirmed in St. Tammany Parish near Covington and Abita Springs. This is classified as an EF0 with 75 mile per hour winds.

Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a lot of fog around. Maintain caution on the roads while driving tonight, and remember your low beams will be best! Visibilities are now under one mile in many spots, and a Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM Wednesday.

Today, highs in the 60s have been making it feel more like seasonal, right? Well, we’ll have just this one day of cooler weather after that cold front swung through behind Monday’s storms.

Again, some temporarily above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After today, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 62°
Fog
Fog 0% 63° 62°

Wednesday

66° / 60°
AM Showers
AM Showers 61% 66° 60°

Thursday

78° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 78° 71°

Friday

81° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 81° 71°

Saturday

75° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 75° 46°

Sunday

59° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 59° 54°

Monday

68° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

1 AM
Foggy
13%
64°

65°

2 AM
Foggy
15%
65°

64°

3 AM
Foggy
16%
64°

65°

4 AM
Foggy
16%
65°

66°

5 AM
Foggy
19%
66°

66°

6 AM
Foggy
19%
66°

65°

7 AM
Rain
59%
65°

63°

8 AM
Rain
70%
63°

63°

9 AM
Showers
53%
63°

62°

10 AM
Showers
35%
62°

63°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
64°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
64°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News