Spring-like temperatures are expected over the next few days. Highs will likely reach the upper 60s to low 70s Monday afternoon, with mid to upper 70s returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, with each day advertising around a 30 percent chance of rain.

Rain chances rise to around 70 percent Thursday as a storm system moves through ahead of our next cold front. Some locations could pick up between 1 and 2 inches of rain on average.

Behind the front, temperatures drop about 20 degrees. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only top out in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.