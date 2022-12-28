After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are rebounding and even warmer conditions are on the way.

Tonight, low temperatures are expected to only drop into the mid 50s along the Northshore and low to mid 60s south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will once again be well above average for late-December as highs warm into the low to mid 70s.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, mostly dry conditions are expected between now and Thursday, but as warm air and moisture flow in from the Gulf, we may see some fog development both Thursday and Friday mornings.

Rain chances increase to around 60 to 70 percent Friday as our next weather system moves into the region. Showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday as well, but the wet weather looks to clear out in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.