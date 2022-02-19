Temperatures will continue to rebound as we get into the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s as skies turn from sunny in the morning to partly cloudy by the afternoon.

By the start of the next work week, we will see active weather pattern return. Scattered showers in the region will bring about a 30 percent chance of rain to the area Monday and a 40 percent chance on Tuesday.

It will be warm with mid to upper 70s Monday and near 80 Tuesday.

Right now the best chance of rain looks to be either late Thursday or Friday as a front moves in so that will be something to watch for parades later next week.