Warmer Tuesday on its way!

Happy Monday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana, then a gorgeous forecast for Sunday after the cold front came through.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week as conditions warm up considerably.

Again, some above average mid-December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your next 6 days! Unlike last night, temperatures will not fall into 40s across many spots! Anticipate a condiserable warm up with 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

This afternoon, temperatures rose into the low 70s for highs with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s third week. There will likely be some patchy fog after midnight, so use low beams if encountering any while driving. We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 74° 65°

Wednesday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 75° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 44% 77° 69°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 75° 62°

Sunday

68° / 62°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 68° 62°

Humidity

