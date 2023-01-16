Temperatures start to warm up today after a chilly weekend. Your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday looks pretty nice with temperatures topping out around 70-72. Expect quite a bit of cloud cover through the day with a breeze out of the south at 10-15. A spotty shower or a few sprinkles are possible but not likely.

Look for more warm weather through mid-week with upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next front. That front brings us a round of rain and storms Wednesday night with a small chance of severe weather as it moves through.

Look for cooler and drier weather for the end of the week before rain comes back on Saturday.