More warm and humid weather is on the way Tuesday afternoon, and that trend is going to continue through the week. Right now it looks like we could see a pattern flip to some cooler air at some point next week, but likely not before then. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for some until 9AM this morning and included the Northshore, River Parishes, and Mississippi Gulf Coast! Use low beams if encountering patchy fog again tomorrow!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

There will be a few passing showers this afternoon but these will not amount to much. Overall rain chances will remain low through the week.