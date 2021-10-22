Warmer temps staying strong through this weekend

A weak front is pushing south across the area Friday but it won’t really make a huge difference to our weather over the next few days. What it will do is bring slightly lower humidity through the northern half of the area overnight. That means a pleasant Saturday morning along and north of I-12 with the low to mid-60s. Look for upper 60s to low 70s south.

The weekend will be warm and mostly dry. Highs will range from 84-87 each afternoon with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning. Rain chances will be very small with just a spotty shower for Sunday afternoon.

The humidity really cranks up next week as we stay warm. The next big front currently looks like it will move through on Wednesday. That will bring with it a chance for strong to severe storms potentially and cooler fall weather behind it.