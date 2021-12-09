Warmer temps moving in ahead of weekend cold front

Expect very warm conditions around the area for the next 24-36 hours ahead of a cold front midday Saturday. Afternoon temperatures today will climb into the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows will also stay much warmer thanks to humidity and some wind. Expect upper 60s north and low 70s south Friday morning. Patchy fog will be possible but overall widespread dense fog is not expected.

Friday will be very warm with low to mid-80s for highs and breezy conditions. Just a few spotty showers are possible throughout the day.

The cold front still looks like it will move through mid to late morning on Saturday. This will bring a round of rain and storms with it. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Right now, the best chance of severe weather looks to be north of our area, but the SPC does have us in a low-end risk outlook with 1 out of 5 on the scale.

Temperatures will fall later in the day Saturday after the front and then only be in the low 60s on Sunday.