A weak storm system moving across the northern Gulf will bring some light rain to the area through the evening hours. Most of the rain will fade out by late tonight.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be a little warmer with temperatures generally in the upper 40s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain can expect low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies look to clear out some by Wednesday morning as our warming trend continues. Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The warmer weather does come with a higher chance for rain, however. Rain chances are up to about 70 percent Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Wet weather is expected to linger into Saturday as well before our next front pushes the moisture out of the area.