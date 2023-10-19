Temperatures have rebounded after a few days of cooler weather. Most of the area is in the low 80s Thursday afternoon and that trend will likely continue through the next few days. Humidity is up a bit but isn’t too bad with dewpoints around 60.

The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s both Friday and Saturday, before dropping back into the low 80s for the first half of next week.

Daily rain chances are close to zero Friday through Wednesday with high pressure building into the region. This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

