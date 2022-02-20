Clouds will continue to filter in throughout the evening with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected overnight. Lows will be warmer in the mid 50s.

We will see active weather pattern return this work week. Scattered showers in the region will bring about a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain to the area Monday. This on and off rain pattern will continue through at least Thursday.

It will be warm with mid to upper 70s Monday and in the lower 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Right now the best chance of rain looks to be either Thursday night into Friday as a cold front moves across the area. Rain is expected to clear out by Friday evening and the weekend is looking mostly dry.