A weak storm system moving across the northern Gulf today will bring some moisture and light rain into the area through the evening hours. Most of the rain will fade out gradually as we lose daytime heating.

Morning lows on Tuesday will be a little warmer with temperatures generally in the low 40s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain can expect low temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day Tuesday as our warming trend continues. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, with low 70s returning Wednesday and Thursday.

The warmer weather does come with a higher chance for rain, however. Rain chances are up to about 60 to 70 percent Thanksgiving Day and 50 percent on Black Friday.