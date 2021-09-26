Warmer temperatures on the way Monday!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a cold front swept through Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department!

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall has included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 50s. Across the Southshore, expect upper 50s to low 60s!

Mid week, we start to warm up slightly and reintroduce minimal rain chances! Enjoy this stunning forecast for these next few days!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 67°

Monday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 86° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 84° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 83° 72°

Thursday

83° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 83° 71°

Friday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 84° 71°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 84° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

76°

7 PM
Clear
1%
76°

74°

8 PM
Clear
1%
74°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
2%
71°

71°

11 PM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

