Temperatures through the evening will remain cool, generally in the 50s for most locations.

Heading into the next few days, a warming trend is expected and highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s by Monday with low 80s returning by Tuesday.

Cloud cover will build in gradually over the next few days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico with breezy southerly winds. Humidity will gradually increase throughout the week. On Wednesday, some wind gusts may reach as high as 40 miles per hour.