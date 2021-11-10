Warmer night on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will stay warmer this evening than the past few thanks to a southeasterly wind picking up and more moisture. Look for mid to upper 60s through 10pm.

We are still looking at a cold front coming through on Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers around the area on Thursday morning with most of the rain chance along the front later in the day. Southeast winds will pick up to around 15-20 ahead of the front and temperatures Thursday will warm into the upper 70s.

Rainfall amounts with this front should be low. Look for scattered showers with a few storms moving through during the afternoon Thursday. Otherwise drier air filters in by Thursday night. However the main part of the colder air doesn’t push through until a second front on Friday.

That brings highs down only into the low 60s on Saturday with some 30s in the northern areas by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 68° 66°

Thursday

79° / 58°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 63% 79° 58°

Friday

75° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 75° 53°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 48°

Sunday

65° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 52°

Monday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 54°

Tuesday

70° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

68°

8 PM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

9 PM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
68°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

78°

12 PM
Few Showers
31%
78°

78°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

71°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News