Warmer night on the way

Temperatures will stay warmer this evening than the past few thanks to a southeasterly wind picking up and more moisture. Look for mid to upper 60s through 10pm.

We are still looking at a cold front coming through on Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers around the area on Thursday morning with most of the rain chance along the front later in the day. Southeast winds will pick up to around 15-20 ahead of the front and temperatures Thursday will warm into the upper 70s.

Rainfall amounts with this front should be low. Look for scattered showers with a few storms moving through during the afternoon Thursday. Otherwise drier air filters in by Thursday night. However the main part of the colder air doesn’t push through until a second front on Friday.

That brings highs down only into the low 60s on Saturday with some 30s in the northern areas by Sunday morning.